Three North Shore cities will have city-wide preliminary elections in September, though quiet turnout is expected, prompting two of the three to not even hold early voting this time around.
Only Salem will offer early voting, and only for a single day given calendar constraints, according to Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons.
But still, "we're getting a much higher volume of vote-by-mail applications" than other prelims, Simons said. "We've processed very low absentee requests in the past, and now I don't have a final count, but we're already up to a couple hundred. It has been a huge change."
Salem voters will hit the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to narrow a three-way mayoral race and do the same to overloaded fields in Wards 1, 2, 4 and 7. Peabody will vote in prelims on the same day for Wards 4 and 5, as well as a city-wide, six-way Municipal Light Commission race.
Meanwhile in Beverly, a city-wide preliminary on Tuesday, Sept. 21, will also put a mayoral field before voters to slim down, according to Lisa Kent, city clerk in the Garden City. Voters in Ward 3 also have a council race to narrow.
"I expect a light turnout," Kent said. "We're using the same precautions as we did for the last election, with all the PPE, and we don't need to do the in-and-out checkout. The less people will be better, so we'll have less staff."
Beverly has foregone the idea of early voting, as "I just don't see the turnout for the races we have," Kent said. "Numbers for the last few city elections have been low, so instead of using those funds, we'll re-look at that in November — but we do have mail-in voting for anybody who wants to do that."
In Peabody, mail-in voting is proving to be popular, according to Allyson Danforth, Peabody's city clerk.
"Mail-in voting will help drive up voter participation," she said. "We're offering mail-in voting, as everybody is. We aren't doing early voting for the primary, but we'll be doing early voting for the general election in November."
There have been some last-minute changes to voting locations in Salem, given the elevating need for restrictions from COVID-19. The Ward 1, precinct 2 polling place — covering most of The Point — has returned to the Community Room at 135 Lafayette St., and Ward 7 is returning to the Enterprise Center at Salem State University, 121 Loring Ave.
But while voters in Ward 2 were due to vote in their pre-COVID location, voting has been kept at the more spacious pandemic location for the time being.
"I was trying to move Ward 2 back to St. Peter's Church, but that didn't work out," Simons said. "They're going back to the Community Life Center at 401 Bridge St. for election days so we can space things out more, to try to keep the safeguards in place."
PEABODY, SALEM ELECTION CALENDARS
Deadline to register: Passed on Aug. 25
Deadline to apply to vote by mail: Wednesday, Sept. 8, by 5 p.m.
Deadline to return absentee ballot packages: Monday, Sept. 13, 12 p.m.
Preliminary election: Tuesday, Sept. 14
BEVERLY ELECTION CALENDAR
Deadline to register: Wednesday, Sept. 1
Deadline to apply to vote by mail: Wednesday, Sept. 15, by 5 p.m.
Deadline to return absentee ballot packages: Monday, Sept. 20, 12 p.m.
Preliminary election: Tuesday, Sept. 21
