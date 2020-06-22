PEABODY — A survey of a little more than half of the schools' parents showed about 66% felt online learning during the pandemic school shutdown was "satisfactory," though there is concern about how much time on remote learning there was.
Another 14.5% said the school's remote learning was "exemplary," while nearly 20% rated it "unsatisfactory."
"The data results were better than I expected," said interim Superintendent Marc Kerble, "which demonstrates how hard teachers and families worked together to make the most of the remote learning situation. We are in the process of surveying teachers to get their perspective. All of this information will help the district plan for the opening of school."
The survey by the Remote Learning Committee, made up of teachers, parents and administrators, drew 3,066 respondents, a little more than half of the district's parents.
Less than half, 43.7%, said their students were engaged for two to four hours a day. Almost 60% said students spent one to three hours per day, while nearly 4% of parents were not sure how much remote learning their kids did. Nearly 16% of parents said their students spent three to four hours a day engaged in remote learning, and 5.3% said they spent four to five hours doing so.
About 13.6% said their students spent less than one hour a day, which officials said could be due to a lack of technology access.
School Committee member Jarrod Hochman, who suggested the survey, said he was concerned that a little less than half of parents did not respond. He could only speculate it was because of a lack of understanding of questions or a lack of access.
Hochman said he was concerned that almost three-quarters of students were engaged less than two hours a day.
"Frankly, to me, that's unsatisfactory," Hochman said.
More than 36% of respondents said their students did not spend enough time on remote activities, while more than 51% felt they were spending just the right amount of time.
At least 94% of parents said they sometimes or regularly monitoring remote learning.
James MacDonald, whose two daughters attend the Brown School, represented parents on the Remote Learning Committee. He presented the survey data Tuesday night, during a School Committee meeting held via Zoom.
As a parent, he said in an interview, "I wanted that balance of some online learning but I didn't want six hours a day."
He rated his daughters' experience as "satisfactory," adding that it was difficult at times for him and his wife to juggle virtual meetings with online school assignments.
Cynthia Aroke, a 2016 graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High and recent graduate from Boston University, where she studied data analytics, did a deep dive on the data.
"In terms of academics," Aroke told the School Committee, "there is a lot of concern in the first, fifth and sixth grade levels."
As for heading back to school, Aroke said parents "are more concerned about health precautions across the board" than they are academics.
Higgins Middle School parents had the highest participation rate, with 825 survey respondents representing about two thirds of that school's student population.
About 1% said their child did not have a device for schoolwork. Those responses, Aroke said, were highest among students in the pre-kindergarten through first-grade levels.
A vast majority of parents, 90%, said their home internet supported remote learning, 8.7% said it sometimes did, while 35 students lacked home internet.
A little more than half of parents said the remote learning activities were just the right level of difficulty, while nearly 20% said they were not challenging enough. About 94% said they got the right amount or sometimes got the right amount of support. Parents at the Higgins and Peabody High were more likely to say the academic level was not challenging enough, according to Aroke's findings.
School Committee member Joseph Amico, a Revere school teacher, said remote learning was not only new to the district, but it was thrust upon educators statewide due to the pandemic.
"I think people did an incredible job," he said.
"I think it needs improvement," MacDonald said, "but the teachers did their best with their families."
