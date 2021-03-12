PEABODY — One person was arrested after Peabody police responded to reports of a dispute and potential shots fired near 10 May St. Friday morning.
According to Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto, a spokesman for the department, no one was injured in the dispute, and police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.
The suspect, he said, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned at Peabody District Court on Monday, March 15. Bonaiuto said the charges against the suspect could change depending on the results of a search warrant. He declined to release further details on the suspect.
An initial call reporting an altercation came into the police station at 11:14 a.m., Bonaiuto said, and a few minutes later, a caller reported to the police that they thought they might have heard gunshots.
“We went to the area, and now the area is secured,” Bonaiuto said Friday afternoon, adding that the two people involved in the dispute knew each other, but police do not know what caused the incident.
“We are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, whether or not it was a firearm that was involved,” he said.