MIDDLETON — The 20-year-old Lawrence man charged with murder in last month's shooting death of a Lawrence public works employee was involved in gang-related fight while in custody at the Middleton Jail last spring, court records show.
The jail fight charges against Ariel Toribio were enough for a Salem District Court judge to revoke his bail for 90 days in an earlier case, in which Toribio faced accessory and firearms charges in connection with a 2018 shooting in Lawrence. But a Salem Superior Court judge reinstated bail a few months later, paving the way for Toribio's release.
With the murder charge, that 2018 bail has been revoked for a second time.
At a hearing on July 16, 2019, a prosecutor had asked that Toribio's bail be increased to $7,500, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office. But Judge Timothy Feeley opted to stay with the $5,000 figure that had first been set shortly after Toribio's indictment.
Toribio's $5,000 bail was posted in September. He was released from custody on Sept. 21, according to Middleton Jail records.
Less than four months later, on Jan. 15, police say Toribio was again carrying a gun when Marcos Antonio "Tony" Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, a 19-year Lawrence Department of Public Works employee, was shot to death while working with a crew filling potholes on Andover Street. Officials say he was not the intended target but have not said who they think was, nor whether the shooting was gang-related.
The fight at Middleton Jail took place April 1, 2019, in an area typically used to house gang members, and led to a lockdown of the facility. Nine men were involved in the fight, according to court documents, including Toribio, who is identified in court papers along with three others as a suspected member of the "Crips." On the other side of the fight were members of a gang known as the "Crazy White Boyz."
Toribio later pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery and disturbing a correctional facility and was sentenced to 75 days in jail, a period of time that overlapped with the revocation of his bail in the 2018 case.
In Massachusetts, defendants who are found to have violated the terms of their bail, even if still in custody, can have that bail revoked for a period of time if a judge determines that they pose a danger, as Judge Robert Brennan concluded last April. Once that period ends, a lawyer can ask that bail be reinstated, as Toribio's attorney did.
Staff writer Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.
