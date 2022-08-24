SALEM, Mass. — The district attorney announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted John Carey, 63, on a charge of first-degree murder in the 1986 death of a woman from North Andover.
Claire Gravel, 20, was found dead on the side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986.
She was a sophomore at Salem State College and was last seen relaxing after a softball game with her team at Major Magleashes' pub on Washington Street in Salem.
District Attorney Jon Blodgett announced the indictment in Gravel's murder at a press conference at his offices in Salem.
Carey is currently incarcerated at MCI Concord for a 2008 conviction for the attempted murder of a Hamilton woman.
