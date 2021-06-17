Swampscott chief's retirement comes at turning point for department

SWAMPSCOTT — The town's longtime police chief is retiring next month, town officials have announced.
Ronald Madigan, who has spent 41 years with the department, the past 21 as chief, will officially retire on July 15. The retirement is the result of a state law requiring public safety employees to retire at 65.
"Ron Madigan has been a tremendous public servant," said Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald on Thursday. "He's truly going to be missed." Among his accomplishments was getting the department accredited in 2018.
But it also comes at a time of major transition for law enforcement, not only for the country but for the town, which has faced controversy over its handling of large protests targeting Gov. Charlie Baker and counter-protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Additionally, voters in Swampscott this spring approved a plan to remove all police and firefighters from civil service effective July 1.
A legislative home rule petition to exempt the town from the civil service law has been sent for a third reading. If enacted, as it is expected to be, all future hiring and promotions within the department will not be subject to the state's civil service law requirements. Swampscott would become the 34th community in Massachusetts to pull entire fire and police departments out of the system.
Other communities have taken the job of police chief, though not the entire department, out of civil service in recent years.
The move, Fitzgerald says, is intended to help create a more diverse department and to ensure that only the best candidates are chosen for the jobs.
Those are some of the same reasons civil service laws were established in the 19th century, at a time when public jobs were typically filled through political patronage "machines" and went to people with connections but not necessarily skills. The law also protected public servants from political retaliation while on the job.
A study group, which included Madigan and fire Chief Graham Archer as non-voting members, that last met in October recommended the town's withdrawal from civil service.
At a Sept. 24 meeting, Fitzgerald said "the times demand change," and Archer, who is Black, suggested that civil service laws to establish a "neutral and colorblind" process "may have been seen as a good thing 100 years ago" but no longer are.
But the decision was not unanimous. Police detective Candace Doyle, a member of the study group, left the Sept. 24 meeting and later expressed frustration to a union officer, Kevin Reen, that her arguments for keeping civil service — including the ways civil service protects diversity — were falling on deaf ears. Reen called into the meeting, which took place via Zoom and was recorded, and related that information to the study group.
The union has since been in negotiations for existing employees to be provided some compensation for their future inability to seek promotions through civil service.
That's the backdrop against which a new chief will be asked to take over the department.
The town has hired a firm, Municipal Resources Inc., and its senior consultant, retired Durham, New Hampshire, police chief Dave Kurz, as what is being referred to as an interim police administrator, who will start on July 6.
Kurz was chief in Durham for 22 years and was a contributing author cited in the Obama Administration's 21st Century Policing Task Force Report.
He holds a degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Maine and has attended the FBI National Academy.
Fitzgerald said Kurz will also play a role in developing a selection process for the town's next police chief, and said that process will include public input.
Fitzgerald said the town's decision to bring in an outside interim chief will also "ensure everybody has a level playing field," and that it will not create a situation where a potential candidate "has to be all things to all people."
He acknowledged that the town is facing "so many complicated issues to address."
Police in the community have been dealing with weekly protests for more than a year, after a conservative activist began organizing protests against the governor's coronavirus emergency orders. Those protests eventually evolved into pro-Donald Trump rallies and began to draw counter-protesters, including supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and a group called "Out Now."
On Dec. 12, tensions between the pro-Trump group and Out Now escalated, leading to a confrontation between activist Ernst Jean Jacques and an 80-year-old woman who says Jacques struck her. Jacques' arrest has led to protests at police headquarters, calls by two members of the Select Board for the district attorney to drop the charges, and an independent investigation into the department's handling of the incident.
