SWAMPSCOTT — Outside of voting for their town meeting representatives, residents who go to the polls Tuesday for the annual town elections will find only four contested posts, with two candidates running for each of them:
— Moderator (one-year term): Incumbent Michael McClung, of 64 Fuller Ave., is facing a challenge from Charles Patsios, 130 Atlantic Ave.
— Selectman (three-year term): Incumbent Peter A Spellios, 7 Outlook Road, faces a challenge from Mary Webster, 7 Elmwood Road.
— School Committee (three-year term): This race may prove more interesting than either of the previous two as neither candidate is running with the advantage of incumbency. The two candidates are Colin Codner, of 66 Sherwood Road, and Glen Paster, of 49 Suffolk Avenue.
— Board of Health (three-year term): Incumbent Marianne Hartmann, of 39 Nichols St., will face off against contender George Potts, 54 Aspen Road.
The election of one person each to the Board of Assessors (three years), Trustee of the Public Library (three years), and Planning Board (five years), are uncontested.
The incumbents are:
—Assessor, Lara Goodman, 30 Forest Ave.;
— Library, Tript Sembhi, 4 Shackle Way;
— Planning, Edward "Ted" Dooley, 59 Puritan Road.
In Town Meeting precinct races, however, three of the five precincts will be contested:
In Precinct Two, 21 candidates will compete for 19 seats.
In Precinct Five, 22 candidates will compete for 19 seats.
In Precinct Six, 19 candidates will compete for 19 seats.
All precincts will vote tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27) at the Swampscott High School Cafeteria, 200 Essex St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The town continues to take COVID19 social distancing precautions very seriously. During the Annual Town Election, the following protocols will remain in place:
— Masks will be required. However, voters who cannot wear a mask for any reason will not be turned away.
— Voters in line will remain 6 feet apart.
— The number of voters allowed in the room at any time will be limited.
— All voting booths will be at least 6 feet apart
— Hand sanitizer will be available to voters
