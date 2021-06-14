SWAMPSCOTT — Graduation days often tend toward a certain sameness, but whether it was the beautiful day, the high-flying clouds, or just a day in June, the Sunday graduation of Swampscott High School’s Class of 2021 in the school’s Blocksidge Stadium was an exception.
Sunday’s talks, as well as being frequently amusing, relateable, and filled with good advice for the future, seemed in several cases to touch a deeper chord.
Dr. Kristin O’Neill Callahan, a graduate of the class of 1989 who has degrees from Harvard University and the Georgetown University School of Medicine, was a striking example.
She began by offering three themes by which everyone should live: Embrace change, be willing to risk failure, and to give and receive kindnesses.
After graduation, Callahan said, she entered Harvard, and it didn’t take her long to discover that she “hated it.” She begged her parents to let her drop out and go to another college, but they were adamant, and she, embracing the change she so disliked, fought it out for four years for her degree.
During those years, she said, she might not have made it without the encouragement of her best friend. But partway through her undergraduate years, her best friend was diagnosed with a blood cancer. As they helped and consoled one another, and shared their struggles, she began to learn and develop an insatiable curiosity about medicine — and decided to become a doctor.
She said her first tries were discouraging. Her exam scores were too low to get into med school and her career counselors urged her to seek another path. But she chose to risk failure and keep trying.
Over a course of months and endless hours of studying for the exams — and taking them over and over — she finally earned a score high enough to get into Georgetown University Medical School.
Today, Callahan is a practicing pediatrician in Danvers and a Swampscott resident.
When Class President Ryan Henry addressed he class, he spoke of “all the little memories” class members had experienced for four years, and how so many of them will remain with them and shape them into who they become.
“High school is about memories,” he said, “so just remember these last four years,” and what it was about them that make them so special.
The valedictory address was a joint presentation by Paul Flacke, Muriel Fulghum and Sarah Tribe, with each speaking for several minutes on their experiences over four years and the “tiny moments of human connection” which become “the big things we will look back on.”
