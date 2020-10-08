SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott man was one of two people arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, charged in an alleged scheme to inflate income tax refunds for customers by ginning up phony deductions for business losses, dependents and child care costs, then splitting the extra money with those clients.
Boris Shadari, 44, of Swampscott, is also facing charges that he failed to report the income from the scheme on his own tax returns.
Shadari and his co-defendant, Christian Zynga, 45, of Everett, are each charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Shadari is also charged with three counts of filing a false tax return, three counts of aiding or assisting in filing a false tax return, two counts of theft of government funds, five counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of witness tampering.
Prosecutors say that the two men targeted members of the Congolese community in the Boston area, telling them that Shadari was a tax professional.
During the initial years of the scheme, from 2012 until 2017, the pair took customer tax information to an actual tax preparation business, an H&R Block, augmenting it with false information to boost the amount of the customer’s refund, prosecutors allege.
The refunds would then be split between the customer and the defendants, prosecutors say.
Starting in 2017, Shadari allegedly began preparing the customers’ tax returns himself, still adding the bogus deductions and expenses to increase the customers’ refunds.
Court documents say Shadari made at least $151,000 in the scheme.
The pair drew customers from around the North Shore, including residents of Salem and Peabody.
The two men made their initial appearance via videoconference in U.S. District Court on Wednesday and were ordered detained pending their arraignments on Oct. 13.
