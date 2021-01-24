SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott man faces a bank fraud charge after federal investigators say he stole more than $250,000 from an elderly woman's retirement fund.
Felix Gorovodsky, 29, was arrested and charged with bank fraud Friday.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gorovodsky was previously the victim's financial adviser and held power of attorney, but the woman terminated the relationship and revoked power of attorney in July 2019. Federal investigators allege that roughly nine months later, Gorovodsky liquidated the woman's bank account, transferring more than $250,000 into his own account.
Gorovodsky allegedly used the stolen money for personal expenses, including paying off more than $100,000 in federal student loans. According to the complaint, he attempted to legitimize the transfer by allegedly forging the victim's signature on a purported "gift letter" that he sent to the bank.
Bank fraud carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.