Swampscott, a densely packed town of three square miles with a greying population, has seen its share of cases of COVID-19.
Late Thursday, the town announced its first deaths due to coronavirus.
"It is heartbreaking to hear this devastating news," said Board of Health Chairperson Marianne Hartmann, who is a registered nurse.
"As a community, we have seen news reports of outbreak-related deaths in other neighboring communities and places around the commonwealth," Hartmann said in a release. "This Swampscott passing reminds us how essential it is to continue our efforts and work to protect each other during this outbreak. If anyone needs a mask or any support during these challenging times, please call the Senior Center at 781-596-8866."
As of April 23, the town had 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths caused by the virus, according to the town's website.
Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said the death announced on Thursday was part of the three listed there.
"We cannot stress enough the need to stay at home," he said, "and keep physical distance from each other as we work to protect the health and lives of our loved ones, particularly those at highest risk. It is so critically important that we follow public health orders and stay home."
"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends grieving their loved ones during this difficult time," said Select Board Chairperson Peter Spellios.
The town marked its first death from COVID-19 on the same day that a small group of protestors gathered in front of Gov. Charlie Baker's house on Monument Avenue to demand that he open the economy, with nonessential businesses shut to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Board of Health and the Select Board have established stay-at-home and face-covering orders to slow the spread of the virus. The order requires residents to wear face coverings when entering a store or indoor common areas in residential or commercial buildings.