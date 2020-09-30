Swampscott Rotary donates 50 Chromebooks for students in need

SWAMPSCOTT — The Swampscott Rotary has donated $12,000 to its school system, teachers, and students to purchase 50 Chromebook laptops.
When the club learned about a shortage of Chromebooks for students in need over the summer, it allocated money —raised from past Rotary fundraisers — to purchase the laptops, along with charging carts. The devices arrived in time for the start of the school year.
"These are extraordinarily and difficult times," the club said in a statement announcing the donation. "It has been challenging for everyone, but especially for our students and their teachers as they have had adapt to remote teaching and learning.
'The Swampscott Rotary Club has always strongly supported our students and our excellent school system."
The club said Superintendent Pam Angelakis expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the donation.