SWAMPSCOTT — A local supermarket has donated money so two food pantries can help families in need celebrate the holidays.
Swampscott Stop & Shop donated $2,500, including $500 raised by store associates, to The Anchor Food Pantry in Swampscott and Marblehead Food Pantry.
The Anchor Food Pantry received $2,000 to purchase products and gift cards for its Winter Gift Bag distribution. The Marblehead Food Pantry received $500 in gift cards.
“I am proud of my team for helping to give back as we see more people in our community facing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic," said Swampscott Stop & Shop store manager Andrew Ziner. "Local food pantries play such a critical role in feeding those in need and we’re happy to lend support especially during the holiday season.”