SWAMPSCOTT — Starting Wednesday, town residents will be able to get a free COVID-19 test at a new drive-thru site outside First Congregational Church, across from Town Hall.
The initiative is through a partnership between the town of Swampscott and Cataldo Ambulance, and will be paid for with federal CARES Act funds. Testing will be available on Wednesdays, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through October, with the possibility of extending the program further.
Town officials announced the program in a release Monday evening, saying testing will be available to residents of all ages.
"Based on the scientific evidence and the top public health experts, we know that testing and mask-wearing are the two most crucial tools we have to keep our community and one another safe from COVID-19," Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said in the news release.
"With Swampscott students returning for in-person learning in October and the beautiful weather bringing people out and about, it's crucial that we give everyone the opportunity to be tested. It's safe, easy and convenient," Fitzgerald said, encouraging residents to take advantage of the free testing.
To access the testing site, residents can enter the driveway in front of the church from the Monument Avenue entrance.
If there is a line of vehicles waiting for testing, people should stay inside their cars with their masks on and staff members will take registration information prior to administering tests, according to the town.
The form of test is a less invasive nasal swab. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours. No pre-registration is necessary.
Fitzgerald also strongly urged everyone to continue wearing face masks in public, noting the CDC says they are the "most important, powerful public health tool we have to fight COVID-19."
For more information on the drive-thru testing, call 781-595-4050.