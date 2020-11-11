SWAMPSCOTT — A study committee created in June is recommending that Swampscott remove its fire and police departments from Massachusetts Civil Service.
The move would give the town the ability to recruit candidates for fire and police positions independently.
When departments in civil service have an opening, they receive a list of eligible candidates from the state agency, with the applicants ranked based on test scores and other criteria. Following three months of research and discussion, the study committee's recommendation argues that leaving civil service would allow the town to attract a larger pool of job candidates and emphasize hiring of women and people of color.
"Flexibility to prioritize life experience, skill sets and cultural competency in hiring and promotion enables a manager to build a team responsive to the unique needs of Swampscott," the study committee wrote, according to Wicked Local.
Town Meeting members are set to vote Nov. 16 on a warrant article based on the recommendation. If approved, hiring, promotion and discipline of Swampscott firefighters and police officers would become the town's responsibility as of July 1, 2021.