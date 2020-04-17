SWAMPSCOTT — An employee at the Whole Foods Market on Paradise Road died earlier this week from COVID-19, the company announced on Friday.
In a statement released to media throughout the region, the company said it is "mourning the loss of a member of our community who passed away on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19," the disease associated with the spreading coronavirus.
"Our hearts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and with his fellow team members," the statement read. "We are offering counseling support to our team members as we grieve this tremendous loss."
The identity of the person was not known to town officials as of Friday afternoon, according to Sean Fitzgerald, Swampscott's town administrator.
"The work that's being done by our essential employees working in supermarkets and pharmacies is so critical now," Fitzgerald said. "It's heart-wrenching that we lost another employee to COVID-19."
It remains unclear where the person lived or if they were a Swampscott resident.
Fitzgerald said it's the first death to have an impact on the community.
The news comes not much more than a week after an employee at the Market Basket on Highland Avenue in Salem died to the virus. That death, like the one reported at Whole Foods on Friday, received massive attention throughout the region, as grocery store clerks are deemed part of the region's front line against the virus due to the essential nature of grocery stores and the risk employees face working as the region socially distances to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Vitalina Williams, 59, of Salem, worked part-time at the Market Basket and full-time at a Walmart store in Lynn. Many around Salem reported recognizing the woman, and in the days that followed Market Basket offered counseling services to Williams' family and colleagues to help them navigate the tragic news.
In Swampscott, "we've reached out to Whole Foods. We do work with them, and certainly Stop & Shop and a number of other businesses in Swampscott to make sure they know we're here to help them," Fitzgerald said. "But we've also required some additional standards for protecting from the transmission of COVID-19."
The leading example of that is the town's recent decision to issue a stay-at-home order, at which time Swampscott became one of the first in the state to adopt such a measure.
"We're up over 60 (cases of COVID in Swampscott)," Fitzgerald said. "This is just continuing to grow every day. It gets more and more apparent that we are still really dealing with a challenging situation — that's why we have to stress that folks stay at home. If they don't have to go out, please don't go out."
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Swampscott resident, addressed the media late Friday afternoon. After giving updates on other matters facing the state, Baker said he didn't have a name for the victim but knew that "they are someone who stepped up at a time when a lot of people have stepped up."
Being said, COVID-19 has been a traumatic force for many as the situation continues to escalate — one that the state is continually writing new executive orders against, according to Baker.
"All of that stuff has been about trying to come up with policies and procedures to make it possible for people to work their way through this — and I don't mean 'work' work, I mean manage their way through it," Baker said. "For that person, and for their coworkers and their families and friends, this is the worst of all possible things, and the way COVID works makes it all that more brutal."
State Representative Lori Elrich also weighed in on the situation.
“Unlikely heroes are all around us. Some work in hospitals, some are first responders, and some, like this Whole Foods employee, provide essential services to our community to keep us alive,” said Ehrlich. “For stepping up at this time, he was such a hero. Given these extraordinary circumstances, my heart breaks even more for him and his family. ”
Further updates from and for the community are expected to join information already posted on the town's website, swampscottma.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.