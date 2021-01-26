Swampscott woman retires from post as Rockport conservation agent

SWAMPSCOTT — Geralyn “Gerri” Falco has been living life as a retiree for the last week, following more than 15 years on the job as Rockport’s conservation agent.
“I don’t feel retired,” the Swampscott resident said, “because I keep thinking about what I used to do for work. I worked almost 16 years as the conservation agent and over 20 years in conservation work. It comes up in my dreams.”
“Give me some time,” said Falco, whose last day was Jan. 15.
Falco was appointed Rockport’s conservation agent in 2005, replacing Suzanne O’Connell. Early in her career, Falco worked at the federal Environmental Protection Agency as a waste enforcer. After five years, she left the job to raise a family — two boys and a girl. She returned to the workforce in 1994, as the conservation agent in Swampscott.
During her time in Rockport, Falco was instrumental in bringing to town the “Fishing for Energy” program, a national program aimed at providing fishermen a cost-free solution to recycle and recover energy from old, derelict fishing gear. She also organized the annual Coast Sweep and Earth Day cleanups.
Despite having retired, Falco said she’s still interested in pursuing environmental work.
“I’m not exactly sure in what aspect,” she said. “There are other things I can be doing here in Swampscott, but right now I don’t have any direct plans.”
Rockport has yet to hire a new conservation agent.
“(Town officials) are interviewing people, I believe,” said Falco. “I heard they had three or four (people interested in the job), but I don’t know how many have been interviewed.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@salemnews.com.
||||