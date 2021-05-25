SALEM — Salem police are investigating after a swastika sticker was spotted Tuesday morning on a fire alarm box on Essex Street.
The "large sticker with a swastika and threatening language" was discovered on Essex Street between the Salem Public Library and downtown, according to a joint statement from Mayor Kim Driscoll and newly hired police Chief Lucas Miller.
Police are conducting a "robust investigation to determine who is responsible," they said. Anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning should call 978-744-1212.
"We must remain ever vigilant in denouncing these acts and in supporting efforts to combat bigotry and hatred," Driscoll and Miller said. "In Salem, we strive to be an inclusive community and to educate and advocate with others to this important goal. We must be tireless in our efforts to bridge our differences and continue to support each other within the diverse community that we are all fortunate enough to call home."
People who spot offensive or dangerous graffiti, including stickers, should immediately report it to police and should leave it until it can be properly processed for evidence. Police or city Public Works crews will remove it after it has been documented.
