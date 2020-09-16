BEVERLY — An incident involving an "armed barricaded subject" triggered a regional SWAT response that was resolved without incident just shy of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police were called out to the area of Lovett Street at about 6 p.m., according to Beverly police Chief John LeLacheur. The cause of the incident remains unclear at this time, and further information wasn't immediately available from police as officers continued to work the scene.
LeLacheur posted to Twitter at 6:02 p.m. that there was unspecified "police activity in the area of Lovett Street. Please do not come to the area."
Lovett Street is a long road that runs from Central Cemetery and along downtown to the south end of the city. Several side streets cross it.
He provided an update at 6:51 p.m. to say that police had "an armed barricaded subject" at the location. "With the assistance of @NEMLEC, the subject is in custody without any injury and is being taken to the hospital for evaluation."
NEMLEC is the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, through which all surrounding police departments benefit from access to armored law enforcement and associated resources.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.