SWAMPSCOTT — Police are scratching their heads today, still trying to decide whether the loop on the end of a rope tied to a tree limb in Linscott Part is a crude attempt at a noose or simply a foot swing.
The rope was found early Monday morning and reported immediately to police.
It was tied with a loop on the bottom, "giving it a noose-like appearance," according to police.
However, the rope lacked the slip knot and the multiple windings of a traditional noose, it was too close to the ground for a noose, and it looked more like what a child might step into to use as a foot swing.
Police are still looking for an explanation, however, and ask that anyone with information please contact Swampscott police at 781-595-1111.