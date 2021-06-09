Tabbut takes aim at City Council seat

BEVERLY — A first-time candidate for City Council has switched races.
Sonning Road resident Richard Tabbut, who originally took out nomination papers to run in Ward 3, has withdrawn from that race and is now running for councilor-at-large. Tabbut said he decided to make the switch after incumbent at-large councilor Tim Flaherty announced that he will not seek reelection.
“I really respect Tim Flaherty and one of the reasons I’m running is character issues,” Tabbut said. “I feel like I’m very honest.”
The nine-member City Council has three at-large councilors, who represent the entire city rather than just their ward. Both Flaherty and Council President Paul Guanci, two longtime at-large councilors, have announced they will not run for reelection, throwing the race for the three seats wide open.
Julie Flowers is the only incumbent at-large councilor who is seeking reelection. Tabbut is one of four others to have taken out nomination papers for at-large, along with Hannah Bowen, Euplio Marciano and Brendan Sweeney. Candidates have until Aug. 6 to take out papers.
Tabbut, 62, is a retired small business financial manager. He is a lifelong Beverly resident and an avid runner and has served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. His wife, Maureen, is a longtime school teacher in Lynn.
Tabbut said he decided to run for several reasons, but the “trigger” came when his daughter could not afford to buy a house in Beverly and had to move out of the city.
“That bothered me,” he said.
Tabbut said his experience in small business administration would be an asset on the City Council. He also said he wants to address concerns about traffic and speeding.
“I’m not just going to be a rubber stamp, but I’m also a team player,” he said.
The city preliminary election, if necessary, would be held Sept. 21, with the final election on Nov. 2. The following people have taken out nomination papers to run for office:
Mayor: Mike Cahill*, Dana Nicholson, Marshall Sterman
Councilor-at-large: Julie Flowers*, Euplio Marciano, Brendan Sweeney, Hannah Bowen, Richard Tabbut
Ward 1 councilor: Todd Rotondo*
Ward 2 councilor: Estelle Rand*
Ward 3 councilor: Stacy Ames*
Ward 4 councilor: Scott Houseman*
Ward 5 councilor: Kathleen Feldman*
Ward 6 councilor: Dominic Copeland
Ward 1 School Committee: Rachael Abell*, Juan Castro
Ward 2 School Committee: Kenann McKenzie
Ward 3 School Committee: Kimberley Coelho*
Ward 4 School Committee: John Mullady*
Ward 5 School Committee: None
Ward 6 School Committee: Lorinda Visnick*
* Denotes incumbents
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||