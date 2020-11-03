DANVERS — Target Corp. will pay $464,750 in penalties and agree to be monitored for compliance with federal exit access and storage hazard regulations to settle complaints about worker safety at eight stores, including its Danvers location.
In a settlement last month between the company and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the retailer agreed to improvements in workplace safety that will also affect approximately 200 stores in the Northeast, according to the Labor Department.
The complaints were first made public earlier this year and involved stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.
The chain was storing excess inventory, supplies and equipment in a way that hindered access to employee emergency exits, the agency said earlier this year.
Inspectors cited the eight locations, including the Danvers store, between May and December of last year.
The retailer initially challenged the citations, but recently agreed to the settlement, which also covers stores in New Jersey.
"Obstructed emergency exit access impedes employees' ability to exit swiftly in the event of a fire or other emergency and unsafe storage of materials exposes employees to crushing and struck-by hazards," said OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton in a press release announcing the settlement. "Employers are responsible for supplying their employees with safe and healthful workplaces."
The agreement requires Target to allow managers to delay the arrival of new inventory if there is no safe place to store it or find an alternative such as a trailer or off-site facility; set up surveillance cameras to monitor some "high risk" locations, have outside managers visit at least twice a year for monitoring, arrange for a third-party audit of store egress safety at least once a year, with mandatory followups if a store fails the initial audit, retraining employees, and permit OSHA inspectors access to the stores to ensure the settlement terms are being met.
