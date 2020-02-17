PEABODY — The Rotary Club of Peabody says its popular fundraising event, Taste of the North Shore, returns on Tuesday, March 24, for its 16th year.
Main courses and mouth-watering desserts from more than 20 North Shore restaurants, plus local beer, wine and rum, will be on the menu this year. The night is capped off with a drawing of a $10,000 grand prize. Only 300 tickets are sold, so the odds are good. There will also be a silent auction for prizes such as vacations, sports memorabilia and gift certificates; a limited number of $20 mystery bags with a range of prize values inside; and the popular stock-your-cellar wine and beer raffles with dozens of bottles.
The Taste of the North Shore is Peabody Rotary’s biggest fundraiser of the year and raises money to fund projects throughout the community, including student scholarships, meals for those with food insecurity, the revitalization of Peabody playgrounds, and partnerships with other local organizations and Rotary clubs.
“We look forward to hosting a fabulous event this year, adding wine and rum tastings and some new foods to delight and surprise our guests,” said club president Corey Jackson. “Rotary’s signature event allows us to help students and many others in our community.”
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton at 50 Ferncroft Road in Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include admission for two. Non-raffle admission is $40 per person. Purchase tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2762682907292312/. Interested food vendors, sponsors or those who would like to donate raffle items can also find more information at the event website.
For more information about Peabody Rotary’s charitable work, visit www.rotarypeabody.org.
~ John Castelluccio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.