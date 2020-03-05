Tavern closes, plans to sell

DANVERS — Osborn Tavern, after withdrawing its appeal to state liquor licensing authorities last week, closed its doors for good on Saturday and now has a buyer lined up for the business and its liquor license.
"They have a potential buyer," Peabody attorney James Cote, who represents Osborn Tavern LLC, said on Thursday, adding that this would be for the full liquor license and all the business assets.
"They expect to be filing with the town soon for a license transfer," Cote said. "They will not sit on the license."
The tavern, which had run afoul of Danvers selectmen on three occasions in the past two years for allegedly over-serving patrons, had appealed the latest suspension of its liquor license by selectmen to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. A hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Cote said his clients decided to withdraw their appeal, however, which was then followed shortly by the tavern permanently closing its doors.
An invitation for people to help celebrate one last hurrah was posted to the tavern's Facebook page last Friday and Saturday. The tavern closed Saturday night.
Cote maintains that the Maple Street bar's closure is unrelated to the appeal with the ABCC.
"It didn't have anything to do with the appeal," he said. "We felt strongly about the appeal."
In fact, Osborn Tavern had prevailed in a previous appeal to the ABCC of a six-day license suspension by the town last year, and held hopes that it would do so again.
Cote said his understanding is that the buyer wishes to open at the same location at 49 Maple St. The property is owned by a separate LLC and leased by the tavern.
As of Thursday, Town Clerk Joseph Collins said he hadn't received anything in writing yet to formally indicate the tavern's plans and whether they intend to appear at the selectmen's next meeting on March 10.
He said the selectmen will typically give a license holder up to six months to put the license back into active use or transfer it, unless there are extenuating circumstances.
Dan Bennett, the selectmen chairman, was aware the tavern had closed and there were plans to sell the business and license. He said he first heard the license was up for sale some months ago.
In speaking with the town manager, Bennett said, he understood that the tavern owners intended to appear on March 10 with some information for the board.
"If everything checks out, then that's fine with us," he said, in regard to a potential transfer, but added that may depend on who the buyer is. He also understood there was a desire to open in the same location.
"It is kind of strange because we do have other licenses available (from the town) for a new business," Bennett said, referring to liquor licenses created by special legislation a few years ago.
Those licenses are only restricted to certain areas, such as the downtown, and are available for a fraction of the price that liquor licenses typically fetch in a private sale.
