BEVERLY — Property taxes on a median-valued home in Beverly will go up $216 under the new tax rates set by the City Council on Monday.
Under the new rate, the owner of a single-family home valued at $474,200, which is the median value in Beverly, would pay $6,022 in property taxes in fiscal year 2021, according to the city's board of assessors office. That's a 3.73% increase over this year's taxes.
Councilors agreed with Mayor Mike Cahill's proposal to continue to shift a portion of the tax burden to businesses in order to compensate for the fact that residential property values continued to rise at a faster rate than commercial/industrial values.
The median value for a single-family home in Beverly has gone up 4.8%, while commercial/industrial values have gone up 3.32%, according to the board of assessors.
"Historically, we've tried to maintain a balance where the commercial sector pays X percentage of the taxes and the residential sector pays X percentage of the taxes," Chief Assessor Peter Caron told councilors. "The last seven years residential property taxes have been going up faster than commercial values."
The new residential tax rate will be $12.70 per $1,000 of value, while the business tax rate will be $24.86. The median tax increase for businesses would be $397, or 3.86%.
Councilors approved the tax rates without knowing how much the city will receive in state aid, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director of Municipal Finance Bryant Ayles said the city is expecting to receive about $3.5 million, which is about the same as this fiscal year.
Councilor Scott Houseman said it is unfortunate that the city is again increasing the tax levy to the maximum allowable amount.
"We seem to be locked into that," he said. "There seems to be no solution to get out of the conundrum."
