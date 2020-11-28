SALEM — One product comes in a tin with pastel watercolor images of astrological symbols. The other comes in a tin with watercolor images of astrological symbols — and a musical note.
Both products are called "zodiac" tea, with blends purportedly tailored for each of the 12 astrological signs.
But only the one sold by a Salem business, Jaho, has a trademark for the phrase "Zodiac Tea."
And for the past three years, they've been at odds with a company called Adagio Teas, which sells a line of astrology-themed teas called "The Zodiac Series." (Their line also includes teas named for earth, air, fire and water, and a line of Chinese zodiac teas).
Jaho contends in a lawsuit filed in federal court that Adagio is infringing on that trademark and wants a judge to order the New Jersey firm to change the name of its product.
Adagio, in response, filed a counterclaim in which it maintains that not only is it not infringing on Jaho's trademark but that Jaho owner Anil Mezini should never have been allowed to trademark the phrase "zodiac tea" in the first place.
Last week, a U.S. District Court judge said she'll let the case proceed to trial.
"In this case there is evidence for reasonable factfinders" (such as a jury or judge) "to disagree on the similarity of the marks, the strength of the marks, and the existence of actual confusion," Judge Rya Zobel wrote in her ruling.
Zobel said in her ruling that while the products look similar, there are distinctions between the two, including different artwork to represent the various zodiac signs, and the Adagio logo on its packaging. The judge also said she hadn't seen evidence concerning the "strength" of the Jaho brand as compared to the Adagio brand. "There is no evidence of how widely promoted or known the (Jaho) mark is," Zobel wrote.
And she said she saw insufficient evidence to draw a conclusion that consumers are confused between the two brands, just some deposition testimony from Mezini saying tourists at his store had remarked, "'Oh, look,' you know, 'They have zodiac teas here, too,' or, you know, 'Oh, look, like they have Zodiac Tea,' comments like that."
Mezini conceded in the deposition that he was not specifically aware of examples such as a customer purchasing Adagio's product and returning it to Jaho or customers asking about Jaho's tea and purchasing it from Adagio's website.
Mezini said he would have to check with his lawyers before responding to requests for comment on the case from The Salem News.
The two products have been sold at each company's website and at retail locations for almost a decade; Adagio's lawyers say their clients knew nothing about the Jaho tea or trademark until they received a letter from Jaho's lawyers in 2017 demanding that they change the name of their product. They refused.
When the case ended up in court, Adagio filed a counterclaim arguing Jaho shouldn't have been granted a trademark on the phrase in the first place, calling it too generic.
The dispute will now proceed toward trial, where the outcome is not written in the stars nor can be read in the tea leaves.
Jaho's teas are currently advertised on their website as being on sale for $16, 75% off their regular retail price of $64 for a 4-ounce tin.
Meanwhile, Adagio's website lists the price of their 2-ounce tins at $9, but also offers 16-ounce bags for $29.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||