BEVERLY -- When Ben Goodhue read “Goodnight Moon” to his two young daughters recently, he recorded it for a future in which he will not be around.
Goodhue sent the recording off to a company that will place the customized message inside a teddy bear. Any time his daughters want to hear his voice reading them the classic children’s story, they can push the bear’s belly.
“I want the girls to remember me,” he said.
Goodhue, a 45-year-old wellness teacher at Beverly High School, has been diagnosed with a recurrence of a rare form of brain cancer. After fighting back from the initial diagnosis in 2017, he was told by doctors that there’s nothing more they can do this time.
The devastating news has prompted an outpouring of support from the community, where Goodhue has been a symbol of determination and inspiration. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $70,000. Local businesses like Super Sub and Dairy Queen are donating a portion of sales to the family. Friends organized a “rolling rally” that passed by his house on Lyman Street. A nonprofit coffee company has created a “Ben’s Blend,” with proceeds going to the family.
On July 11, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament organized by high school students will be held at the McPherson Youth Center to benefit the Goodhues.
“We all had Mr. Goodhue as a teacher,” said Grace Coughlin, a captain of the girls basketball team who is one of the organizers. “He’s a big supporter of the basketball program. He kept score and brought one of his daughters with him. It’s time for us to step it up and help them when they need it.”
Goodhue was first diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called glioblastoma in 2017, when his wife, Sarah, was pregnant with their first child, Maggie . After a 12-hour surgery to remove a tumor, six months of radiation treatments, and physical and speech therapy following a stroke, he made a full recovery. In 2019, Sarah gave birth to another daughter, Charlotte, and Ben was named physical education teacher of the year for the state of Massachusetts.
“Things were on a high for us,” Sarah Goodhue said. “We totally forgot that he was sick.”
In August of 2020, during a routine scan, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned. He underwent a second surgery and six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation. Goodhue suffered a seizure while recovering from surgery, but with physical and occupational therapy was soon back to himself.
“In true Ben fashion, he was fine,” Sarah said.
In February, Ben suffered another seizure, and this time the recovery was more difficult. He had difficulty walking and couldn’t hold a newspaper in his left hand. In May, doctors told the Goodhues that the swelling on his brain would probably get progressively worse.
“They told me, ‘There’s nothing more we can do for you,’” Goodhue said. “The hardest thing I’ve had to do in this whole ordeal is not knowing what’s coming. They said, ‘We can’t give you a timeline but it’s going to be relatively fast.’ It could be a year, two years, a month, six months. I’m doing the waiting game. I’m going through the process where I’ve now accepted it. There’s been some grief, some anger. It’s definitely been a roller coaster.”
Goodhue, who now uses a wheelchair, has been trying to stay busy. He’s been going to Gloucester High School, which he’s an assistant football coach, to help with off-season workouts. Beverly High colleagues recently took him to Independence Park. He’s been reading a lot and his joined a support group of people going through cancer. A steady stream of former students and athletes have stopped by his house to visit. Others have reached out online, including one who is now a Navy Seal on a secret mission in South America.
“He said he wanted to say ‘thank you,’” Goodhue said. “He said, ‘Part of me becoming a Seal is because of all your training and all your guidance.’ I’ve talked to a couple of kids who are now teachers and coaches. For them to say, ‘I still employ a lot of the values you taught me at BHS,’ it’s very nice to know that. It’s very humbling.”
Most of all, Goodhue spending time with his family. Maggie is now 4 years old while Charlotte is 18 months. In addition to recording “Goodnight Moon,” he’s created cards for the girls for milestone birthdays, high school graduations, and their wedding days.
“My wife and I are working together to give them as much of a life of normalcy as possible,” Goodhue said. “They want me to pick them up. There’s some things I can’t do. I’m trying to live life in the positive, live in the present. Unfortunately this time around they’re telling me it’s not looking good, it’s looking dire. I’m trying to fend that off.”
With traditional medicine and treatments no longer effective, Goodhue has turned to acupuncture and an organic diet to strengthen his immune system. He is hoping to return to teaching in the fall and said he would love to be able to walk again.
“We’re putting all of our faith in God and stock in the holistic treatment that maybe it helps,” he said. “If it doesn’t, at least I gave it everything I can to fight it.”
“I thought, ‘This is our Hail Mary pass here. Let’s just try this and see what happens,’” Sarah Goodhue said. “I’m a huge believer in positive energy that you can channel forward. I know that we’re not in control of what’s going on. We know that God’s in control and he makes the final decision about what’s going on. We’re just comforted in knowing that we’re just going to trust in whatever his decision is.”
Sarah Goodhue said the support from the community has been overwhelming. When a huge crowd showed up for an “end of chemo” party in 2018, she said she felt like George Bailey in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“We just feel this immense gratitude,” she said. “Even people that we don’t really know are writing him letters and are inspired by his story. In some ways it makes the road a little more comfortable if that’s even possible, knowing that we can turn to people and ask for anything, basically.”
Ben Goodhue said the one message he would like to give to people is to “just live life positively.”
“One thing I’ve been telling friends and family is, make sure you kiss and tell your loved ones how much you love them every day,” he said. “If you don’t think you have everything, you’re actually richer than you believe. I’m actually blessed. I have a great network of family and friends. The city has really taken in my wife and my family as their own.”
How to help
Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-ben-goodhue-and-his-family.
Eat at Super Sub, 324 Cabot St., Beverly, on Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25, from 3 to 8:30 p.m. 25% of sales will be donated to the Goodhue family.
3-on-3 Goodhue Basketball Tournament on July 11, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., McPherson Youth Center, Beverly. Email goodhuetournament@gmail.com.
Buy a Goodhue Strong T-shirt at www.bonfire.com/goodhue-strong.
Buy Ben’s Blend coffee at https://buzzbeanscoffee.us/product/bens-blend.