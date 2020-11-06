BOSTON — The number of COVID-19 cases in public schools is increasing as the state wrestles with another surge in coronavirus infections, which is prompting teachers unions to call for a return to remote learning statewide.
There were 252 new coronavirus cases reported by schools from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, at least 154 of which were students, according to data released Thursday from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Collectively school officials have reported more than 1,000 infections since state education officials began posting the data in late September.
State education officials point out the cases represent only a fraction of more than 500,000 students and staff that are currently in hybrid or in-class instruction.
But teachers say the rising COVID-19 count is a concern, and some want the state to return to remote learning amid the latest uptick.
"We need to shut it down to stop the virus," said Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. "There's no substitute for in-person learning, but we're in a pandemic and we have to think about the lives of our children, their families, and educators and staff."
Kontos, a Salem educator, said the number of COVID-19 infected students is likely higher than the state's data because it doesn't account for students in "high-risk" communities such as Boston, Springfield and Lawrence, which have shifted to remote learning.
Gov. Charlie Baker has pressed school districts in communities with low COVID-19 transmission rates to continue in-person classes.
Earlier this week, Baker announced a new stay-at-home advisory and mask order, along with curfews for most retail businesses. He said the "targeted interventions" aim to blunt another surge in the coronavirus outbreak that has seen more than 1,000 new infections on most days for the past week.
But Baker says he won't be shutting down schools again, and he argues the public health data show that students and staff aren't the problem.
"Schools are not spreaders, here or anywhere else," he said Monday. "It's been proven, over and over again, by real life experience and longitudinal studies."
Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said Baker's insistence on keeping schools open amid a rising number of cases is "creating fear and anger" among educators.
"Just because schools aren’t considered 'super spreaders' doesn’t mean they aren’t being impacted,” she said. “We’ve seen a rise in the number of cases every week for the past five weeks."
Teachers unions say if schools are to remain open, districts need to provide more funding and resources, as well as expanded testing.
Students in a majority of districts returned to classes this fall under hybrid learning models that offer a mix of remote and in-person instruction. Schools in communities at high-risk for COVID-19 transmission are expected to use remote learning until case numbers decline.
Young people, while not immune, have been spared the worst effects of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 9.4 million and killed 233,000 people nationally.
But medical experts say they are at risk for spreading the disease to others, and their infections are often masked because they don't show symptoms.
Health data released this week showed that of 14,929 COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 18 to Oct. 31, a significant number of patients, or 2,834, were 19 years or under.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
