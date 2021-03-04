Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement on Wednesday that teachers can receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 11 is a relief for educators, but teachers on the North Shore say there are still steps that need to be taken to endure a safe school environment.
“It’s not something anybody is jumping for joy like, ‘yahoo, we’re getting the vaccine,’" said Ann Berman, the president of the teachers’ union in Salem. "I think we are saying, ‘all right, what is the next step?’”
Union representatives and administrators in Salem, Beverly and Peabody said approving educators to get the vaccine is a major step toward getting students back in school full time, but the next obstacle is actually getting those shots into the arms of teachers.
“We were happy about the announcement,” said Beverly Teachers Association President Julia Brotherton. “But I think it is a measured sense of relief because it's still not clear to us how we are supposed to schedule appointments. We can't be sitting at computers refreshing all day long. We are teaching.”
Brotherton said she hopes the state comes up with a way to provide vaccines for each individual school district.
“That way the district can vaccinate their own employees so we don't have to navigate this whole system,” she said.
Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said he would prefer if local boards of health were able to administer the vaccines to teachers, like they did when first responders were vaccinated.
“We have the capacity to do that," he said. "We have the nurses, the school gyms, and we could really work collaboratively with our public health department."
During a Peabody School Committee meeting on March 2, Vadala said more than 700 Peabody teachers are already preregistered for the vaccine through Pediatric Healthcare Associates.
“They will be getting vaccinated as soon as they get the green light,” he said.
Beth Kontos, the president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers and a Salem educator, pointed out that some pharmacies like CVS already announced they would have vaccines specifically designated for teachers.
“But we also have a plan: teachers unions and all the unions that have school staff have gotten together with firefighters trained to give vaccines,” she said.
Kontos said she supports a plan called “Last Mile Vaccine Delivery,” which would bring trained firefighters into individual school districts to vaccinate teachers.
“For example, they could just come into Salem High School and take care of every teacher, and teachers from neighboring schools in Salem would come in and get their shot at the end of the day,” she said. “It cuts out the time on the computer trying to get the vaccine, and it prevents teachers from having to take time off to get a vaccine. There are only so many Saturday and Sunday appointments.”
She added, “In any case, we will still be signing up through pharmacies and the big sites as soon as we are able to.”
Once teachers are vaccinated, union representatives said the state and individual districts can’t stop taking precautions in order to stop the spread of the virus.
“There is too much we don't know yet. A couple years down the road, I think we will really understand this virus, but now living in the midst of it, there are too many unknowns,” Kontos said. “We still have to be masked. We still have to have social distancing, hand washing hygiene, clean rooms and things like that. We can't let go of the fact that there are more variants coming and everybody is at risk.”
In Salem, Berman said the majority of teachers said they would be open to coming back to school full time if they were vaccinated, but she wants to make sure students and faculty continue to be required to wear a mask, social distancing is enforced, and students continue to get tested.
“I think for some teachers [the vaccine] might be enough, but for me in particular, no,” she said, explaining that she comes in contact with an enormous number of students every day. “That’s a lot of kids I’d be in contact with, so I don't feel comfortable yet. Maybe I will, but right now, I don't.”
Brotherton also said most Beverly teachers are open to coming back full time once vaccinated, and she hopes mask mandates and social distancing continue.
Mary Henry, the president of the Peabody Federation of Teachers, said conversations with the administration and School Committee about how to get staff and students back in school full time are still ongoing. While there are still topics of interest which need to be addressed, she said the vaccine would make the “vast majority” of Peabody teachers comfortable being in school full time.
“We've been advocating for vaccinations for quite some time, and we are very pleased the governor has finally made his plans to return children to classrooms line up with vaccinations,” she said, adding, “We are working collaboratively with the district and trying to come to a resolution that meets the needs of everyone from the children to the staff so everyone is safe and everyone feels this is a positive learning environment for everyone.”
Despite the continued stress of navigating public schools’ reopening, school representatives said they were pleased with the governor’s announcement.
“I felt a great deal of emotions from happiness, excitement, relief,” Vadala said. “At the end of the day, this is a win for everyone. It's a win for our teachers, for our school, for our community.”
Berman said she is glad teachers are finally being prioritized for the vaccine, but she couldn’t identify an emotion which the news made her feel.
“It’s too soon to tell that there is an emotional change,” she said. “We are all exhausted. No matter what way anyone is teaching this year, it is so hard. I've been teaching for 27 years and it is exhausting. No matter what anybody is doing, we are mentally exhausted.”
Kontos said she is feeling optimistic about the future and about getting kids back into school.
“Honestly, until the pandemic is completely obliterated,” she said, “I still probably will have a few nightmares.”
