PEABODY — Mary Henry, the president of the Peabody Federation of Teachers, said she and the rest of the union are tired of “toxic positivity” coming from the school committee.
“We are tired of being congratulated for how good we do when in reality, I hear every day more and more people, people who wanted to go hybrid, people who wanted to even go in full time, fearing for their safety,” she said, adding that the reason she believes the district is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases is because the school committee and administration would not listen to teachers' concerns about teaching in person.
Henry used the public comment portion during last week's School Committee meeting to express her frustration with how both the committee and the school administration characterized the decision earlier this month to transition Peabody Veterans Memorial High School to a fully remote learning model for just over a week. Students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday.
“We were told that it was staffing issues, but the reality is it was COVID issues,” Henry said. “We couldn't staff the school because of COVID.”
Superintendent Josh Vadala announced Jan. 8 that the high school would be going remote after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
“The staff and students at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School have been impacted with more frequency than any other school in our district,” Vadala said in a letter to the community.
Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 8, 90 students and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the statement from Vadala said, and an additional 121 people have had to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Vadala said the school does not have any conclusive evidence that there is in-school transmission of the virus.
At the meeting, Henry said it was extremely upsetting to hear school officials continue to say contact tracing efforts show there is no in-school transmission.
“I don't believe that, and I don't believe anyone at the high school believes that,” she said. “There have been clusters in certain departments, and just because the statements and tracing says there isn't, the reality is this disease is spiking more and more and more.”
On Tuesday, Vadala said Henry’s comments are frustrating because the city’s public health department has done “an incredible job” contact tracing and communicating their findings with the school.
“It is disappointing that the president of the teacher’s union would publicly question the competency and the integrity of our public health workers,” he said. “These comments undermine the ability for public health workers to effectively complete contact tracing which is vital to the safety of our community. Fortunately, the vast majority of our teachers have worked collaboratively with the public health department to follow the safety protocols. Now more than ever we need to support our frontline workers and teachers as they provide critical support to our students and families.”
Henry said during the meeting she was frustrated that earlier in the night the committee was discussing how many people should be allowed to attend varsity basketball games, but they never discussed the possibility of allowing teachers to decide whether or not they will teach in-person. Winter sports continued to practice and play games as scheduled during the week of remote learning.
"We need you to take care of us, and we need you to listen to us," she said.
