DANVERS — With his more than 40-year career in politics coming to an end on Jan. 6, Ted Speliotis isn’t quite sure what he wants to do next — only that he wants to do it with family.
“It’s been my entire adult life, so to tell you the truth I am a little nervous. I think the best way to describe the future is I want to give retirement a chance,” Speliotis said, adding that he will not seek public office again. “It's a wonderful experience, serving in public office. It is going to be kind of interesting. I may do other things six months from now, but now I look forward to being with everybody and having more uninterrupted time with them.”
Speliotis, 67, spent the last 23 years representing the 13th Essex House District in the state Legislature, and he said each of those years was a blessing.
“There were lots of things I am proud of, and I think if you asked ‘what's your single most important thing?’, it would be that I always gave it my all. I never just went through the motions,” the Danvers Democrat said.
Speliotis has been involved in many consequential legislative decisions — he voted in favor of the bill which made Massachusetts the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, advocated for the building of North Shore Community College and the Allied Health building in Danvers, and helped move along the process of transforming the shuttered Danvers State Hospital into an apartment complex with options for low-income and disabled individuals.
Still, the best part of being a state representative, Speliotis said, has been being able to be there for people and help them through difficult times.
“Being in elected office is an emotional rollercoaster in many ways. You share the lives of your constituents, their good and their bad,” he said. “If you could just witness the smiles on people's faces when they are telling you about the good things, to the tears when things are tough. You remember them both.”
In 2006, Speliotis said he was among the first to arrive at the scene of the chemical plant explosion in Danversport that destroyed an entire neighborhood. In 2020, Speliotis worked to help hundreds of people impacted by unemployment, health crises and other impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Those critical moments are what I think defines you as an elected official,” he said, adding that while he is thankful to have witnessed and been a part of history, that is not what matters most to him. “It is that ability to be there when times are critical.”
A Peabody native, Speliotis began his career on Beacon Hill from 1979 to 1986, representing the 12th Essex District. He lost his reelection bid in 1986 to former Peabody City Councilor Tom Walsh, who then served from 1987 to 1994. Walsh was again elected state representative for Peabody in 2016. Speliotis ran for the 13th Essex District after former state Rep. Sally Kerans retired, and he has been in the Legislature since 1997. Kerans was again elected in November to represent the district.
Since 2013, Speliotis has served as chairman of the House Committee on Bills in Third Reading, through which all House bills pass.
Some of the accomplishments Speliotis said he is proud of include the revitalization and modernization of the area along Route 1 in Danvers, being the original sponsor of the state health care proxy law, being among the first to voice support for marriage equality, opposing the construction of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant and increasing housing and health care options for residents of the 13th Essex District, which includes Danvers, West Peabody and part of Middleton.
“I don't have any visions that people will know who the heck I am in 20 years,” he said about whether he feels he has a lasting legacy in the district. “There is so much more going on these days. I think right now I hope people think ‘he was responsive, he was effective and he cared.’ That's what I am hoping.”
After all this time focusing on the needs of his district and constituents, Speliotis said it is time to focus on his wife June, his adult daughters Pia Freely and Ashley Speliotis, and his young grandchildren Kayla and Teddy Freely.
“As an elected official, you live the lives of so many people, and it will be nice to be a private citizen with your family and be able to do things and focus on their lives as much as you have with 40,000 people's lives,” he said. “I am a little nervous about going into retirement, but the thing I look forward to the most, and it's so corny it almost sounds unbelievable, but I just want to be able to be there for my children and my grandchildren and my wife. You have no idea how much I enjoy them. They are precious.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||