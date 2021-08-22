MARBLEHEAD — A judge on Thursday approved a $64,500 settlement in a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of servers and bartenders at Tedesco Country Club who alleged that the owners were withholding money that some "reciprocal" members may have believed were tips.
The 2019 lawsuit was brought by a server at the Marblehead club, Nicole Curcis, who alleged that reciprocal club members (those who belonged to other clubs but had privileges at Tedesco by agreement) were assessed a 20% service fee on their food and beverage bill.
Without required notices on the bill to tell customers the service fee did not include a tip, the suit alleged that many reciprocal members assumed that the service fee did cover the gratuity.
Her lawyers, Nicholas Ortiz and Raven Moeslinger, convinced the court to treat the case as a class action.
The club and its owners disputed the claim.
But according to the settlement, both sides began to discuss a resolution to the case short of going to trial, which carried costs and risks for both sides.
Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler granted final approval Thursday for the settlement, which calls for 47 current and former employees of the club who worked there between Oct. 3, 2016, and Dec. 18, 2019, to receive compensation. The amount each employee receives will be based on their hours and schedules.
Lisa Burton, a lawyer for the club, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Tedesco is far from the first business employing tipped workers to run into challenges to service fee and tip policies.
In 2008, in Massachusetts, the luxury Canyon Ranch spa in Lenox, settled a lawsuit for $14.75 million. The lawsuit accused the spa of collecting an 18% service charge, which guests were allegedly led to believe included all gratuities. That spa employed hundreds of workers who relied on tips.
Businesses that employ tipped workers, who are paid less than the standard minimum wage, are now required to put a notice on their bill if a service fee does not include tips.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.