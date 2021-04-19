SALEM — A city teenager needed to be rescued Sunday afternoon after crashing a mountain bike on wooded trails near Salem Willows.
The teen was riding a mountain bike on trails in the Cannon Hill and Fort Lee area just southwest of Salem Willows when they crashed and were launched from the bike, according to scanner reports at the time of the incident. Salem emergency responders had to extricate the teen.
The teen received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to Salem police Lt. Kristian Hanson. Further information on the nature of the injuries wasn't available.
The Cannon Hill/Fort Lee trail network is between Fort Avenue and Memorial Drive, parallel roads that lead to Salem Willows. The property has three miles of biking, hiking and running trails, according to trail management website TrailForks.com.
