IPSWICH — A 16-year-old Ipswich cyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck on Route 1A shortly after 6 Friday evening, police said.
The teen was riding southbound in the northbound lane across from the Southern Heights housing complex when he was struck by a silver-gray Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Manchester man.
The accident was witnessed by an Ipswich patrol officer, who administered first aid. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, chief Paul Nikas said in a release.
The accident took place less than a quarter of a mile north of the old Cable Memorial Hospital and the junction with state Route 133.
Route 1A, at the scene, is a straight, heavily-traveled, three-lane road with marked shoulders about 3 to 4 feet wide on either side.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and the Essex District Attorney's Office.
