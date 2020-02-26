DANVERS — An 18-year-old from Danvers is facing a long list of firearms charges after police found four guns, two of which appeared to be "clones" with no serial numbers, in a Danvers apartment Tuesday night.
Iury Sereno Sette, 18, of 134 High St., Danvers, a Peabody High School student, is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 3. He is also expected to face proceedings in Lawrence Juvenile Court, where he is on probation for prior offenses, a Salem District Court judge was told.
Sette pleaded not guilty to two counts of manufacturing a firearm without a serial number, four counts each of possessing a firearm without a license and improper storage of a firearm, and one count each of possessing ammunition without a license and possession of a large capacity feeding device, at his arraignment Wednesday in Salem District Court.
Police were called to the home shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday for what was initially described as a domestic assault and battery involving a gun.
When officers arrived, Sette's uncle told police that Sette was fighting with a family member, over a "big silver gun."
Officers had their weapons out as they approached the second floor, where they found Sette, a friend, and his uncle and aunt. Family members said the fight started when one of the uncles saw the gun.
One family member then led police to a drawer, were they found a Colt 1911 clone and a Polymer 80 Glock 19 clone.
Sette denied that the guns were his, then denied that anyone had seen a gun.
Police then noticed a rifle stand and rifle in a corner, which turned out to be loaded. Police also found marijuana in several jars in the room, and several rounds of 9 mm and 45-caliber ammunition on the floor.
Later, after getting a search warrant, a fourth gun was found.
