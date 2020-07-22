DANVERS — A teenager originally charged back in February after police found a collection of guns — including what appeared to be untraceable "clone" guns — in the Danvers home where he was living, has now been indicted.
Iury Sette, 18, of 134 High St., Danvers, will now face firearms and drug charges in Salem Superior Court. An arraignment date has not been set.
The indictments charge that Sette, who does not have a firearms identification card or license, had five guns, including the cloned .45-caliber and 9 mm guns, as well as two 9 mm Lugers and a .45 AMT "Hardballer."
He is also charged with possessing five large capacity feeding devices, illegal possession of ammunition, and improper storage of the guns in an area where they were accessible to children.
Sette is also facing a charge of possessing psychoactive mushrooms with the intent to distribute.
Police went to the home on Feb. 25 in response to a domestic abuse call, which turned out to be an argument over the guns being in the home, police said at the time. A family member led police to two of the guns; officers saw another gun.
Police later obtained a search warrant and found additional weapons and ammunition.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.