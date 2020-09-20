SWAMPSCOTT — Police are investigating a shooting incident about 9:30 Saturday night in the vicinity of Burrill Street and Maple Avenue, after reports of multiple gunshots.
Officers responding to the area discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he is reported to be in good condition.
The incident is being investigated by the Swampscott Police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.
Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and anyone, particularly area residents, is encouraged to contact Swampscott Police, at 781-595-111, if they think they may have any information regarding the shooting.
At this time, police believe the shooting to have been an isolated incident.