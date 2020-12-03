BEVERLY — If there were any doubts about the demand for COVID-19 testing, they were erased at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday when the first cars began showing up at Lynch Park.
That was more than an hour before the start of the first day of free testing for Beverly residents offered by the city. About 350 people were tested during the four-hour time frame, Cahill said. The testing will continue Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"I wasn't sure what we'd get but I'm glad people came down," Cahill said. "We want to get as many people through as possible."
Cahill said the city has been asking the state to set up one of its "Stop the Spread" testing sites in Beverly, to no avail. Beverly had a 1.82% positivity rate over 14 days as of Nov. 25, putting it in the "yellow" category, the second highest of the state's four color-coded risk categories.
But with high demand for sites by so many communities, Cahill said the state advised cities and towns to set up their own testing sites using money they received from the CARES Act, the federal economic relief package that was passed in March to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
Beverly hired Somerville-based Cataldo Ambulance, one of several mobile testing providers in the state, to run the operation at Lynch Park. Cahill said he's hoping that about 1,000 people will get tested over the three days.
"The goal was to give people a chance to get tested a week or so after Thanksgiving," he said. "We're hoping the data will reassure us that Thanksgiving did not serve as a spreader."
Residents who lined up early in their vehicles on Wednesday said they were grateful for the chance to get tested, even with wait times of 90 minutes or more. Linda Atherton said she had tried to get tested three times in Salem but was turned away each time due to long lines.
"This is great that they have it in Beverly," she said.
Pat Casavecchia said she decided to get tested because she had an upcoming doctor's appointment, and also because of the increased risk of spread following the Thanksgiving holiday.
"I think this is a great idea," Casavecchia said as she sat in her car in line. "It looks like it's well-organized."
The long line of cars stretched down Ober Street outside Lynch Park, but was aided by the fact that there were two testing stations inside the park. The test administered was the less invasive PCR nasal swab, in which a sample is taken from the front of the nose.
Not everyone who showed up was able to get tested. Peter Kang and Aaron Wardwell walked to the park from their apartment on Cabot Street, only to find out that the testing was only available for people in vehicles.
Cahill said the three-day testing at Lynch Park is the only one planned at this time. He said the city is also looking into purchasing its own test kits for "targeted surveillance," such as in response to a cluster in a particular neighborhood.
"We're trying to put a little more robust testing plan together," he said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||