BEVERLY — Recent testing at homeless shelters in Salem and Beverly revealed no cases of COVID-19, according to officials, a remarkable number considering the high rates of infection at other shelters throughout the state.
Shelter officials caution that the testing only reflects the situation at the time it took place, and said more tests will be conducted. Nevertheless, the fact none of the more than 80 clients and staffers at the two shelters tested positive can only be considered good news, Lifebridge Executive Director Jason Etheridge said.
“It’s amazing, because we’re seeing up to 40 percent infection rates in shelters,” Etheridge said. “For right now, we are all negative. We use that as a way to not let our guard down, but to make sure we keep doing what we’re doing.”
Homeless shelters are considered difficult places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus due to the close quarters. Testing at a shelter in Boston last month showed that 146 out of 397 people tested positive, according to news reports. The state has issued guidance encouraging individuals in shelters to stay six feet apart as much as possible, stagger mealtimes to reduce crowding, an arrange beds so that people lay head-to-toe.
Etheridge, whose organization runs Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly, attributed the absence of positive cases at those shelters in part to the availability of a quarantine site set up at the Salem High School field house last month. Individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 but are not symptomatic are sent to the site to be quarantined for 14 days.
Homeless people who test positive for COVID-19 are sent to one of five state-operated “isolation and recovery sites” located in Everett, Lexington, Northampton, Pittsfield and Newton.
Testing at Lifebridge and River House was done in the last week and a half by medical staff from North Shore Community Health. Etheridge said they are hoping to test again next week.
“We are very encouraged and happy that people are staying healthy and safe for the moment,” Etheridge said. “We’re cautiously optimistic, though, because this is not over. There are still homeless individuals who are going to be exposed. We can’t let those results give us a false sense of security.”
In addition to Salem High School, a former convent in Beverly will also be available as a quarantine site. Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said the city has reached an agreement with the Archdiocese of Boston and the Beverly Catholic Collaborative to use the building at 15 Chapman St. as a homeless shelter, for a nominal price of $1.
Cahill said he’s hoping the convent space will not be needed, “but we’ll be prepared if we need to.”
The former convent has 24 separate bedrooms. It has been closed since 2018, when the adjacent St. Mary’s School merged with St. John the Evangelist School to form Saints Academy. The convent was considered as temporary housing for residents of the Cabot Street YMCA when that facility is renovated this summer, but an agreement was never reached.
Etheridge said the quarantine site at Salem High has been averaging 10 to 14 people, about half of what it is designed to handle. He said the convent could be used if there is an outbreak at River House.
“It seems to make sense to bring assets on line because we’re still in the middle of this,” he said. “That’s a really good sign that the communities are taking it seriously.”
