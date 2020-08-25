SALEM — Officials credit neighbors of a construction site at Flint and Mason streets for saving the building Sunday afternoon from what could have been a devastating fire.
Firefighters responded to Riverview Place, a 130-unit housing project at 72 Flint St., after it was struck by lightning during thunderstorms in the area around 5 p.m. Sunday.
"Neighbors reported that they saw the lightning strike and saw the fire," said Salem fire Deputy Chief Keith Pelletier. "The first engine company on the scene didn't see any smoke or fire, and then police were on the hill a little bit and could see the roof, and when they pointed to it, we could see the small whispers of smoke."
The initial call for the fire came in around 5:15 p.m., as torrential rain and heavy winds moved through the region. The fire was spotted on the roof, Pelletier said, near what turned out to be the only stairwell that leads to the building's roof. As crews arrived, the "the hellacious rain and wind had stopped at that point," he said.
"It was challenging because everything was boarded up," Pelletier said. "It was a new building that we hadn't toured yet, so it was totally unfamiliar to any of us. No one on scene had ever set foot inside the property. During a quick walk-around, we did find an empty entrance and got into a stairwell, which we then had to walk quite a ways to get to another stairwell to access the roof."
Firefighters used ladder trucks to access the roof and used a couple of water lines to quickly put out the fire. In all, it was 12 minutes from the time the report came in to when firefighters had extinguished the fire.
"It was dealt with in minutes," Pelletier said. "It worked out well."
Pelletier said there were no unusual conditions at the construction site that made responding to the fire difficult. Emergency lighting was set up in the building if they needed it, and any obstructions they faced — Pelletier described it as "the nature of trying to keep the building secure" — were normal for a construction scene.
The damage was contained to a roughly 20-by-25 foot section of the roof with "absolutely no extension," Pelletier said. "It was all contained right to that. The ladder was in a perfect position, and after a couple hundred gallons of water, it was out."
