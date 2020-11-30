BEVERLY — The historic theater at 286 Cabot St. will celebrate 100 years Dec. 3 with some iconic performers.
James Taylor and Paula Cole will be among a dozen musicians — some playing on The Cabot stage and some from afar — performing in a livestreamed event that has been reimagined in light of the pandemic to celebrate the theater's centennial birthday.
The virtual event, which will run alongside a silent auction, is free and will also help to unveil the theater's main lobby, which has been extensively renovated back to its original grandeur over the past few months. The lobby will be named after The Cabot's chairman emeritus, Steve Dodge, who died in January 2019.
“While we are deeply saddened that we cannot come together in person to celebrate our 100th anniversary, we are excited to be able to test our new technologies that can still bring us together as we adapt to this new environment for live entertainment,” said J. Casey Soward, Executive Director of The Cabot, in an announcement.
Soward noted the original vaudeville-style theater first opened its doors amid a deadly flu pandemic 100 years ago and now is "emerging into our next century in the midst of another pandemic."
“I think it is a true testament to the love and support we’ve received from the community that we’ve stood strong since our reopening in 2014; and that we’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere,” he said.
Originally known as The Ware — an opulent, neoclassical-style building — the theater opened on Dec. 8, 1920, and was mainly used for vaudeville shows and silent movies. It is one of only about 250 theaters from that era remaining in the United States. It was later bought by the movie chain E.M. Loews, and in 1976, The Cabot was purchased by Le Grand David and his Spectacular Magic Company, which ran the world-renowned magic show for 36 years.
Today, the theater, like many other performance venues and businesses, has had to reinvent itself over the last eight months, much of that time with the doors closed to the public. At The Cabot, there have been virtual film screenings and physically distanced outdoor concerts.
Leading up to the big event next week, "Lights. Camera. Cabot 100 Celebration," The Cabot is also hosting an online silent auction. Bidding is open and will close at 10 p.m. on Dec. 3. The auction can be accessed at https://cabot.cbo.io.
Items up for auction include a private tour for a group of 10 people with lunch at the Museum of Fine Arts with Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo of their Dutch art collection; an aerial tour of the North Shore; a Super Bowl party at The Cabot; and an original painting by Beverly artist Andrew Houle.
“We are incredibly grateful to all the folks who have helped contribute items for our silent auction, especially to Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo for donating their time for a tour of their world famous collection,” said Soward, adding that funds raised in the auction will go directly to support eventually reopening the theater to the public.
The lineup of performers, starting at 7 p.m., also includes Jon Butcher, John Hiatt, Hot Tuna, Raul Malo, Fantastic Negrito, Grace Potter, Rodriguez, Martin Sexton and Chris Thile.
The centennial program will also pay homage to the five founders who brought The Cabot back to life in 2014 after it had been for sale for over a year: Henry Bertolon, Bill Howard, Rich Marino, Thad Siemasko, and Paul Van Ness.
Viewers at home will have the option to purchase a specialty cocktail kit to be delivered to their home to raise a glass in celebration. Each cocktail kit has been named after one of the founders and includes both ingredients and glassware. A mocktail offering will also be available.
More information on the event can be found at thecabot.org/cabot100celebration.
