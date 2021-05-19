BEVERLY — When the pandemic hit, The Cabot was in the same predicament as every other performing arts center. The historic theater on Cabot Street shut its doors and had to figure out how to make the best of the down time.
“For us, it was really, really tough in the beginning because we really didn’t know what the heck to do,” said Casey Soward, The Cabot’s executive director.
Fifteen months later, The Cabot is about to reopen, and patrons who finally walk through the doors will immediately see that the time was well spent. The Cabot has renovated its historic lobby, removing a 1950s-era drop ceiling and wood paneling to reveal high vaulted ceilings, an original rose window, a chandelier, ornamental plaster, old movie posters, and the lobby’s original gold paint color — not to mention a dead fish bone in a lunch bag.
On a tour Tuesday, Soward said the restoration of the lobby is the “crown jewel” of more than $5 million in renovations that have been done at the 1920 theater since it was purchased by a group of local owners in 2014 and reopened as a nonprofit.
“It all makes sense now,” Soward said as he stood in the lobby. “You walk in here and you have that feeling like when you walk into Grand Central Station where, ‘Whoa, this isn’t just a train station. This a magical place. There are amazing things that have happened here for a long time.’”
The Cabot will reopen on Memorial Day weekend, May 29 and 30, with the movie “Jaws.” Soward said the screenings will include a laser light show that will make the audience feel like it’s underwater. The theater plans to run a full schedule of first-run movies in June and July, beginning with “In the Heights” on June 11. Capacity for movies will be limited to 250, with masks and social distancing required.
Full-capacity live events will resume in August, beginning with comedian Jim Breuer on Aug. 6. The Cabot is also hosting live outdoor shows at Hale Farm, beginning with two sold-out performances by Livingston Taylor on June 12.
The lobby renovations also include a new concessions counter, bar area and popcorn machine. Customers will be able to order snacks and drinks in advance on a new mobile app.
“It’s always been our intention to bring kind of a modern look and feel to the place but to preserve all of the stuff that we could that was really, really beautiful,” Soward said.
While The Cabot is excited to return to in-person shows, it’s also launching a new streaming platform called Cabot On The Go, where people will be able to stream movies and live performances, including a series called Community Conversations.
“There’s going to be people that aren’t ready to come back to the theater but want to support their theater,” Soward said. “Now you can shop local for your streaming entertainment at your home. Not a lot of places have done it, but we believe it’s going to be an important part of the programming at The Cabot going forward.”
