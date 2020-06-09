For Stephy's Kitchen in Beverly, the last two months could only be described as "devastating," said co-owners Valeri Moutsoulas and Alex Brownlee.
So when the mother-daughter team was asked how things were going on Monday morning, the first day of outdoor dining under the state's reopening plan, Brownlee turned around, looked at the one table of two customers behind her, and proclaimed, "It's been great so far."
"We're just happy to have anybody sitting down with us and dining here, whether it be one person or 20 people," she said.
Restaurants across the North Shore and Massachusetts took another tentative step forward on Monday as outdoor dining was permitted for the first time since they were ordered to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, restaurants were allowed to have outdoor dining as long as tables were set up 6 feet apart and servers wore masks, among several other restrictions.
Restaurant owners reported a fairly good flow of excited diners on what turned out to be a perfect day for eating outdoors.
"The guests have actually been great," said George Carey, who owns Finz Seafood and Grill and the Sea Level Oyster Bar in Salem. "They're respecting safe social distancing. They're enjoying getting back to dining out. They've been eating takeout for three months."
Carey said he scheduled training sessions for his staff over the weekend in anticipation of Saturday's announcement that outdoor dining could start Monday. Both Finz and Sea Level had done outdoor dining before the pandemic and had the space, so that experience helped, he said.
Still, opening under the new guidelines required a "sizable investment," he said, including the purchase of personal protective equipment, sanitizer, single-use menus, and software upgrades for touch-free transactions. Finz and Sea Level are also putting down 'butcher paper' on tables as an additional barrier, he said.
"I'm very excited that our guests can return to dining out and my employees can get back to work — and the city of Salem can begin collecting taxes," Carey said.
At Stephy's Kitchen, four tables were set up in the parking lot under red and blue canopies. Each table was separated by rope and orange traffic cones.
Brownlee said the restaurant had to use "to go" packages of condiments like salt and ketchup. Utensils and plates had to be put in the dishwasher and cleaned immediately after use. Groups of customers could be no larger than six.
Rachel Laverdiere, who was eating breakfast with Alianna Walker and Laverdiere's 4-year-old nephew, Ryan, said she came right down once she heard Stephy's was open.
"It feels different," Laverdiere said. "It's nice, though. Finally."
"It's definitely good to get some fresh air," Walker said. "Take off the mask. Being able to breathe and eat outside. You're still kind of iffy because everything's kind of like going around, but you get a break finally, to be out of the house and move your body and come and get a nice meal."
Darlene Wynne, Beverly's director of planning and community development, said 10 restaurants had been given permission to open and that four other applications were being reviewed.
Rinus Oosthoek, executive director of the Salem Chamber of Commerce, estimated that 16 to 18 restaurants in the city opened for outdoor dining Monday, all of which had existing patios. Several other restaurants are seeking permission from the city to expand into parking spots or use other outdoor spaces.
Oosthoek said the return to outdoor dining is one of the most significant steps in the attempted return to normalcy.
"More than with all the other steps, this step has put a smile on everybody's face," he said. "There's going to be so much pent-up demand over the next couple of weeks with the good weather."
In Danvers, one of the Daily Harvest Cafe's favorite customers, Josephine Mestone of Peabody, was excited to see umbrellas set out over the wrought iron tables in the High Street coffee shop's well manicured patio on Monday morning.
It was a sign that she could finally sit outside at the cafe with her grandson, Cameron Nunn, 6, of Saugus.
"I saw the umbrellas and I said, 'Oh my God, they're open!,'" Mestone said.
Inside the cafe, the tables and chairs were set to one side as indoor seating is not yet allowed. Circular decals on the floor promoted social distancing for those who were ordering. Large sheets of plastic separated servers from patrons, and the register was contact-less: patrons inserted or swiped their cards at a small white reader in front of the register. Servers were wearing masks.
Owner Brittany Dupont-Raesly of Danvers said the cafe closed for five weeks during the pandemic and reopened mid-May for takeout and curbside pickup.
"We're sanitizing every time somebody gets up and walks away," she said. "We're still doing our paper goods; we're not doing plates, forks and knives yet. So yeah, it's not a huge change, but it's just nice that people can now sit down."
Local governments have sped up the process for restaurants that want to do business outdoors. Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said the governor's executive order has provided "much needed flexibility for local licenses and permits."
Peabody Community Development Director Curt Bellavance said the city has fielded a dozen applications, and that some eateries could be up and running as soon as Tuesday.
"We're hands on the ground on this one," Bellavance said.
