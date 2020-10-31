SALEM — The city's Haunted Happenings characters are still making it happen this year, though visitors may not know it unless they go exploring.
The booths were set up by Creative Collective in partnership with and paid for by the city, with backdrops painted by local artists, according to John Andrews, executive director of the Collective.
"After a walk around with Mayor (Kim) Driscoll a couple weeks ago, we knew we needed to put something on the Common, and we needed to give an alternative to the licensed street performers that was safe and socially distanced," Andrews said. "
Small crowds gathered around several characters early Halloween afternoon, where colorful backdrops and guard rails established protective perimeters around the likes of Salem Satan's free socially distanced hugs.
"They like it," said Dan Lavoie, who traditionally gives free hugs along Essex Street while adorned in black and red and wearing a demon-looking mask. "It gives them an opportunity to see us."
The moving of the characters is one of several measures that targeted the brick-paved path after initial weeks in the season created COVID-19 exposure concerns for city officials.
Craig Marciano, whose high-pitched cackles match the all-black angelic appearance of Mr. Bones, said the characters are "doing our best here to make the experience with tourists and residents the same as it used to be."
"With the tourists, they've said Salem without street performers isn't the same; there's no reaction, no feeling of love," Marciano said. "Now they accept it and say, 'now we're getting a little taste of what Halloween should be like.'"
And that's something that couldn't be lost, according to Marciano.
"We can't lose Halloween," he said. "Halloween means a lot to a lot of people. It's a celebration. It's a lifestyle."
Evette Cruz, a Bronx resident, said she couldn't miss Salem this year and was thrilled to find the buskers out. She posed for a photo with a towering Jack Skellington, the famously lanky main character of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
"I took the picture because my son loves Jack Skellington," Cruz said. "I just love the fact that you can become whatever you want."
