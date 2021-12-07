The leader of the Appalachian Mountain Club will be the new president and CEO of The Trustees of Reservations.
Manchester resident John Judge has been hired as The Trustees’ new leader following the Boston-based organization’s eight-month search for a leader after the death of former CEO Barbara Erickson.
“I am thrilled to bring my enthusiasm and appreciation for the outdoors to the depth and breadth of work that is The Trustees,” said Judge in a prepared statement. “We are in a timely and unique position to be ambitious in our approach to historic, urban, and rural conservation. Our beautiful coastlines, waterfronts, agricultural land, and many cultural and historic sites are all a part of the fabric of Massachusetts. It is crucial to preserve these spaces and ensure that they are accessible to our entire community.”
Judge was not available for further comment Tuesday.
The Trustees said it now welcomes 2 million visitors annually to its properties, with a membership of more than 100,000 households and an annual operating budget topping $40 million. Trustees’ properties include those in Beverly, Hamilton, Ipswich, Marblehead and Salem.
A statement released by the Trustees said Judge will oversee all aspects of management for the conservation and preservation organization, which protects and cares for more than 120 properties for the public in perpetuity. Judge will lead the organization by setting strategy, advancing programmatic goals, fostering environmental innovation, and supporting a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equity. Judge will also work closely with the Board chair and dDirectors to develop and nurture The Trustees’ staff and ensure effective governance and leadership.
Judge received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stonehill College, and his Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. Prior to his work with the Appalachian Mountain Club, Judge was the chief city planning and economic development officer for the City of Springfield. During that time, Judge oversaw the redevelopment of Springfield.
Jocelyn Forbush had been the acting president and CEO of the Trustees following the illness and passing of Erickson. Forbush will now return to her previous role as executive vice president of the Trustees.
“We are pleased to welcome John to The Trustees at a time when our shared future depends so much on our ability to connect with the natural world and with each other in healthy ways,” said Nicie Panetta, Board of Directors vice chair and chair of the executive search committee. “John impressed us with his passion for outdoor citizenship and his focus on making the work of The Trustees both accessible and inspiring to everyone in the Commonwealth. His track record of success as a national voice for climate and environmental justice will enable The Trustees to build on its existing initiatives in these critical areas.”
Over its 130-year history, according to a statement released by the organization, The Trustees has continued to acquire and protect special places throughout Massachusetts for everyone, forever. In the last four years, The Trustees has added six new reservations to its portfolio including three in the last year— Jewell Hill, Ashby; Armstrong-Kelley Park, Osterville; and Becket Quarry, Becket. Other new reservations include a merger with deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in 2019, the largest merger in the organization’s history.
The Trustees has several special initiatives underway intended to advance its position as a leader in conservation while also connecting more people to its mission, including a major restoration project on the Great Marsh on the North Shore, fortifying 1,274 acres of marsh in Newbury, Essex, and Ipswich. The project has garnered more than $1 million in state and federal grants.
In 2016, The Trustees launched a 10-year public gardens strategy, which has lead to the recent re-opening of Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover and Long Hill in Beverly, following multi-year rejuvenation projects.
Judge will begin his new role at the Trustees after the New Year.