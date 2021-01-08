Seth Moulton was in his office in the Longworth Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon when he heard a knock on the door. Not more than 100 yards away, a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters were shouting and moving toward the U.S. Capitol building.
“I heard a really loud rap on the door, and I didn’t know if it was rioters or police,” Moulton said. “Then they yelled, ‘Police, police, police.’”
Moulton opened the door and was greeted by members of the U.S. Capitol Police. He and an aide were rushed to a secure location within the Capitol complex along with other members of Congress, where they waited out the unfathomable siege of the Capitol building.
When the violence broke out, a concerted effort was already underway inside the building by Republican lawmakers to contest the certification of Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden as the president-elect. In the aftermath of the chaos, authorities confirmed a woman was shot and killed and three others died after suffering medical emergencies; two dozen police officers were also injured.
For Moulton, the Democratic Congressman from Salem who served four tours in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, it was not the most dangerous situation he has faced in his life. But it was still difficult to comprehend the image of a mob of Americans assaulting their own seat of government at the urging of the president of the United States.
“To be perfectly honest, I’ve been in far worse situations overseas so it was not frightening for me,” Moulton said on Thursday. “But I could see the fear in many of my colleagues’ eyes. I heard one colleague say it was the most fear she’s experienced in her life. It isn’t something we expect to happen at home in America, and certainly not in Congress.”
Moulton called the police response to the break-in “pathetic.”
“The Capitol Police simply failed in their mission to provide protection for the U.S. Capitol,” he said.
Moulton, along with many fellow Democrats, has called for the immediate removal of Trump, saying on Twitter that Trump is “directly responsible for this insurrection and violence.” He said Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his powers.
“They’re certainly considering it, but I’m not optimistic they will do it,” Moulton said. If that does not happen, Trump should be impeached, he said.
Moulton was returning home to Salem on Thursday night, and a spokesman said Moulton plans to attend Biden’s inauguration back at the Capitol on Jan. 20.
For all of the shock of Wednesday’s events, Moulton said they were a culmination of four years of Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories “that sadly a number of Americans believe.”
“These aren’t just innocent lies,” Moulton said. “These are lies that have been weaponized against our country, against the American people. That’s why this president is so dangerous to the United States of America. Regardless of whether you agree with him or like his tweets, he’s not keeping us safe. He’s putting us in danger.”
Watching the chaos unfold from afar, Massachusetts Republican officials likewise did not shy away from laying it at Trump’s feet, saying he should have acted quickly and unequivocally to put an end to the violence.
Amy Carnevale, a Republican State Committeewoman from Marblehead, condemned the violence in a statement Thursday and said Trump should have made it clear he was committed to a peaceful transfer of power. He only finally made an unequivocal statement to that effect early Thursday — many hours after the chaos, death and destruction.
Carnevale said she worked on Capitol Hill for 10 years, even during 9/11, the anthrax attacks and shootings of two U.S. Capitol Police officers. She has been in the Capitol building “for many solemn events” such as the public viewing of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Rep. Elijah Cummings. She was a delegate for Trump at both the 2016 and 2020 GOP conventions.
“The events in DC are especially concerning to me for what they mean for our country today as well as the future of the Republican Party,” she said. “The intrusion into the Capitol complex is a serious crime and the perpetrators should be held fully accountable. Violence can never be tolerated.
“Before the events of yesterday afternoon, I did support the right of elected officials to lodge objections to the vote totals in any state where they felt there was sufficient evidence for more discussion,” she continued. “However, beyond those legal objections being heard and debated, the President should have made absolutely clear that he was committed to the orderly transfer of power.
“America has never been more divided in our lifetime, and it will now be up to future leaders of both parties to bring us back together as Americans first,” Carnevale said.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the “marauding and mayhem, fueled by misleading and inflammatory rhetoric,” was a “debasement” of the Constitution and its principles.
“The violent lawlessness that ultimately led to the destruction of property, the disruption of Congressional proceedings, and the tragic loss of life, is abhorrent and unjustifiable,” he said.
Tarr had also joined a sea of public officials via social media Wednesday afternoon calling upon Trump to act quickly to disperse the protesters.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Swampscott Republican, also called upon Trump to act.
“I join with Americans from every corner of the country to condemn the violence unfolding at the Capitol, and President Trump and his supporters must do the same immediately,” Baker posted to his Twitter account.
“The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth,” wrote Baker, who has been openly critical of Trump during the pandemic. “These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.”
