PEABODY — Dalia Najeeb first went to see the memorial to fallen police officers — located in a main hallway at Peabody High — after other students told her during a school Culture Club meeting they were uncomfortable with Thin Blue Line flags hanging in the hall.
“We didn’t even mention the memorial,” said Najeeb, 17, a senior at the high school and president of the club.
The memorial, which features photos of police officers who died in 2020, has been a subject of controversy in the city for the past few weeks, after school officials were asked to have it moved. In response, the School Committee is developing and will vote on a policy related to memorials inside school buildings.
But some students say it's the small Thin Blue Line flags that accompany the memorial that are offensive. The flag, a grayed-out American flag with a thin blue line through the center, has been used as both a show of support for police and as a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter movement.
At a School Committee meeting on Nov. 24, Najeeb said the memorial itself is not the issue, and that students acknowledge and are thankful for the sacrifices of police officers.
"Many people have approached me expressing their discomfort with the flags due to their disrespect and insensitivity to the Black Lives Matter movement," she said.
Najeeb said while some view the Thin Blue Line as a memorial to police officers who risk their lives, others "view it as a reminder of all who have been brutally murdered in an injustice."
'They weren't listening'
At that meeting, several School Committee members expressed confusion over how a memorial to fallen police officers could be offensive to people of color and to some students.
“It hurts for people to feel offended by a wall of fallen officers who put their lives on the line,” said committee member Brandi Carpenter, adding that she has multiple members of law enforcement in her family. “It's disheartening we are being divided by people who help.”
"That we would ever consider removing a memorial that highlights and brings some dignity and respect to fallen police officers, I never thought we would be talking about this," said committee member Jarrod Hochman.
Committee members Joseph Amico, Andrew Arnotis and John Olimpio also expressed support for the memorial.
In a later interview, Najeeb said she doesn't feel like her voice was fully heard at the meeting.
“They just seem like they weren't aware of what was going on," Najeeb said of the school board members. "They weren't listening. They weren't hearing the sounds. They were listening to Facebook posts, and they never asked the students how they felt."
Najeeb also noted that those who will be making decisions about the memorial going forward do not seem to come from diverse backgrounds.
“It definitely spoke volumes that almost everyone in the room had some type of family member in the line of duty,” she said.
Nick Blaisdell, who graduated from Peabody High in 2015, said he watched the Nov. 24 meeting and noticed that Najeeb was one of only two people to speak about the flag rather than the memorial.
“It seemed like no one really wanted to talk about that,” he said. “In itself, it seems like an innocuous symbol to honor and respect police officers. Nothing wrong with that, but that symbol, the way it’s deployed now, the meaning is shifting in popular discourse. It's no longer just supporting police officers, it's a symbol of the Blue Lives Matter movement, which was set up in response and as a counter to the Black Lives Matter movement.”
Joshua Correia, who graduated from Peabody High in 2018, said he is not opposed to the idea of a memorial to fallen police officers at the school, but the flags might be “off putting to certain people, especially in a diverse community like Peabody.”
“I would change the design and make it more respectful and use symbols that aren't associated with Back the Blue or other political things,” he said, adding that it is important to hear from a variety of people.
Student: More than a policy issue
Najeeb said she appreciates the fact that public officials and school administrators are talking about and acknowledging the controversial nature of the memorial. But she and other students want more diverse opinions to be part of the conversation. This is more than a policy issue, she said.
She added that she felt it was important for her to speak during the meeting.
“Others are scared," Najeeb said, "because when you see six white people in a room talking about how they all have family in law enforcement, and kind of missing the entire point, you kind of feel like you're alone.”
Najeeb said last week that it is upsetting that the conversation continues to be about memorials in general.
“I want to make it very clear that the memorial itself wasn't the issue, and the fact that people are still not understanding that does frustrate me, because I feel like I've done a good job of communicating that,” she said. “And the other thing is that I know that there isn't a policy for this, but this isn't the police's issue. This isn't the parents' issue. This isn't anyone else's issue but the students, because this affects us more than anyone.”
