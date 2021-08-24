PEABODY — Nearly 300 people — including city councilors, state lawmakers and school administrative staff — honored three beloved members of the community at Brooksby Farm on Saturday.
“I wasn't surprised by the way the community came together to support the families and the people who were close to those who passed away,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt. “I think Peabody is special in that way — the way we rally together and support one another. This was just the latest example. It was really wonderful to see, and I wasn't surprised because that is really what Peabody is all about.”
During an Aug. 21 ceremony, the city unveiled a new healing garden dedicated to 13-year-old Higgins Middle School student Jackson Frechette, former Superintendent Cara Murtagh and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Vice Principal Judith Maniatis. All three died suddenly, within two weeks of each other, in November 2019.
According to City Councilor Tom Gould, the ceremony was emotional and a testament to how much Murtagh, Frechette and Maniatis meant to the community.
“I think it speaks first and foremost to the community and what Peabody is as a community: A big city with a small town feel,” Gould said. “And this was a tribute to three people who really meant a lot to the city.”
The idea for a healing garden, Bettencourt said, was brought forward shortly after the sudden deaths of Frechette, Maniatis and Murtagh.
“We had the tragic passings in a very short period of time... It all happened within a 10-day period at the end of November,” he said, adding that Marc Kerble, who was hired as an interim superintendent following Murtagh's death, was the first to pitch the idea of building a garden.
From there, Bettencourt said, a committee — comprised of Gould, Kerble, Brooksby Farm Manager JoAnne Roden, former teacher Bradlee Tatten, Maria Champigny and Heidi Mason — was formed and dedicated to building the garden.
“With the help of the mayor, we were able to put a committee together and get funding from the Preservation Committee,” Gould said. “We were able to find a beautiful spot at Brooksby Farm, and now it can be a fabulous healing garden where folks can relax and connect with the folks who have unfortunately passed on.”
Peabody Municipal Light Plant also contributed funding toward the garden.
At Brooksby Farm, a brick and stone path leads visitors into the garden where three granite benches — in honor of Murtagh, Frechette and Maniatis — sit surrounded by hydrangea and other flowers. Each bench bears the person's name, along with a tribute. In Murtagh's case, the engraving reads "EVERY STUDENT EVERY DAY" and "Heel to the Chief" below her name — the former a go-to phrase of hers as an educator, and the latter, a lasting tribute to her love of high heels.
“It really is a healing garden for all of us in the city because certainly with COVID, all of us have seen loved ones pass away, and there has been a lot of pain and tragedy over the past year and a half,” Bettencourt said. “This is a place people can go and find peace and comfort and solace. It really is a beautiful area, and it was inspired by those three beloved members of the community. It really is for all of us who have suffered and lost loved ones.”