 'Thin Blue Line' backers denounce use of Confederate flag 

DANVERS — Opponents of the decision to remove "Thin Blue Line" flags from city fire trucks want the town to know they did not plan or attend a recent rally in Danvers Square during which a Confederate flag was flown.
“The group that was in the Square in general, and specifically the person waving the Confederate flag are in no way associated with, were not invited by, and are in no way condoned by the citizens group committed to restoring respect in Danvers" said Keith Lucy, a founding member of the "Citizens to Restore Respect of First Responders in the Town of Danvers."
For the better part of two months, Danvers has been embroiled in controversy over Town Manager’s Steve Bartha's decision to remove “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks. Bartha ordered the flag’s removal from fire trucks in August, after he received a complaint from a resident.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” he said in a statement. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
The decision sparked controversy. The Danvers Firefighters Association released its own statement opposing the decision, saying the flag is not political and has been displayed on town fire trucks since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty. The union later clarified this to say that a decal of the “thin blue line” had been displayed for the past two years, and the flags had recently been placed on the trucks.
According to Gardner Trask, a member of the Danvers Select Board, Saturday’s rally was not a “Thin Blue Line” or “Back the Blue” rally, despite the fact that some “Thin Blue Line’ flags were flown, but a standout in support of President Donald Trump.
“We have never had this kind of rally in town previously,” Trask said. “I think there is a heightened awareness, but I don’t think there has ever been four or five rallies for a cause or national political candidate that I can recall in the past 25 years.”
According to Lucy, the citizens’ group began organizing Friday night rallies in support of the “Thin Blue Line” flag in September, but when the message they were trying to convey became overshadowed by attendees wearing pro-Trump clothing and waving pro-Trump flags, the group moved its rallies to Thursday nights.
“Not all of our group members are Trump fans,” Lucy said, adding he was frustrated the two issues have become connected in so many peoples’ minds.
Trask reiterated the fact many people have begun to associate the “Thin Blue Line Flag” with Trump, and Select Board Member David Mills previously compared the flag to a “Trump bumper sticker.”
“People who see it from the outside, and I will say I am looking from the outside, there is a blurring of lines,” Trask said. “It’s not one or the other; often the two issues become the same. That's OK, but it also reaffirms the thought that the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag has a political connotation.”
Lucy said Saturday’s rally was organized by “immature teenagers who did not understand the damage that can be done,” and the person waving the Confederate flag was 15-years-old.
Lucy added the citizen’s group set out to “take that thin blue line back from the racists,” and help people see the flag as a symbol of respect towards first responders, but Saturday’s rally most likely set the group back.
Lucy said the group understands “appearances are reality.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||