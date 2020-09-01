"Thin Blue Line" stickers, not flags, were displayed on Danvers fire trucks for two years

DANVERS — Brian Barry, the president of Danvers’s firefighter union, said he never meant to imply that the “Thin Blue Line” flag was displayed on town fire trucks for the past two years.
The Salem News previously reported that a post, written by Barry, on the Danvers Firefighters IAFF Local 2038 Facebook page stated that the flags had been flying since 2018. But Barry said this week the post was referring to stickers on the fire trucks.
The post, which disagreed with Town Manager Steve Bartha’s recent decision to remove “Thin Blue Line” flags from fire trucks, was made on Aug. 25.
“In July of 2018, Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was killed during what should have been a 'routine' call,” the post said. “In response to that incident the Danvers Firefighters Association placed the ‘Thin Blue Line’ on all apparatus as a sign of support to the Chesna Family as well as all law enforcement personnel here in Danvers, throughout the Commonwealth, and the entire Law Enforcement Community.”
The post went on to say that “since 2018 the Danvers Firefighters have received countless expressions of gratitude by both law enforcement as well as the general public for displaying the ‘Thin Blue Line’.”
After explaining that the decision to remove the flags from fire trucks was made after receiving one complaint from a local, Barry said the department had been “supporting the blue” for years.
“We have been displaying this for over two years and this is the first complaint,” he said in the statement.
But Barry pointed out on Sunday that he never used the word "flag" when discussing the “Thin Blue Line” on fire trucks.
“I stated we displayed the thin blue line on the apparatus since 2018,” he said in a statement. “Every piece of apparatus proudly displayed thin blue line decals since 2018.”
Some residents sent emails to Town Manager Steve Bartha also under the impression that the flags had been flying for two years in honor of Chesna. Other media outlets also cited Barry when reporting that the flags had been up since 2018.
According to an email written by Fire Chief Robert Amerault to Bartha, the flags were put on fire trucks in recent weeks.
“The flags appeared some time last week,” the Aug. 24 email said.
The Board of Selectmen will hold a community conversation on Wednesday to discuss Bartha's order to remove all “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks.
Selectmen Chairman Daniel Bennett said previously that the intent of Wednesday's meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Danvers High School field house on Cabot Road, “is to have a community dialogue and for the board to respond.” Bennett said it is much easier for the board to respond in-person rather than over social media or email.
